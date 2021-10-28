Maine CDC reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On the eve of Maine’s health care vaccination mandate ready to be enforced, the state is recording nearly 9,000 new coronavirus vaccines.

Of those, more than 2,200 are booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

68.51% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 572 new COVID-19 cases today, and six additional deaths.

There are 47 new cases in Kennebec County today, 43 in Penobscot, and 38 in Somerset.

Washington County is reporting 35 new case, Hancock has 31.

As of Thursday afternoon, 206 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

80 are in critical care.

33 are on a ventilator.

