Longtime WKIT radio host, Bobby Russell, retires

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the end of an era.

After more than 45 years on the airwaves, Bobby Russell, the host of the Rock and Roll morning show on WKIT is calling it quits Friday.

Having been with WKIT for more than 30 years, Bobby convinced the station to focus on rock, years ago.

“I grew up with rock music, I graduated from high school in 1973. I’m still playing music from 1973 over here. People seem to like it,” said Russell.

Stephen King will be Bobby’s final guest on Friday’s show.

“We’re fortunate that Stephen and Tabitha King owned us, and they’re the perfect owners. More of a friend than a boss,” said Russell.

Over his long career, there have been many highlights.

Some where he could really make a difference, like Pay for Play, where they would focus on a specific charitable cause.

“People called in and they requested a song and they pledged money. And Steve and Tabby matched it dollar for dollar. And we’ve raised, I’m not kidding, hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Russell.

This past week, the station has been flooded with calls and emails congratulating him on his retirement.

“I got one the other day from a guy and his wife. They listened every morning while she was basically dying from cancer. I don’t think of that when I’m in here doing it. But that particular email really got to me. I’m coming to terms with the fact that a lot of people have been listening for a long time,” said Russell.

Bobby will continue to to be heard on WZON Retro Radio on WZLO.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.