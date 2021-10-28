Advertisement

Holden Police Dept. hosting ‘Candy from a Cop’

Last year, officers shifted their usual Halloween activities due to the pandemic and delivered candy to roughly 60 kids in the area.
Holden Police hosting Candy from a Cop
Holden Police hosting Candy from a Cop(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is gearing up for their second Candy From a Cop event.

Last year, officers shifted their usual Halloween activities due to the pandemic and delivered candy to roughly 60 kids in the area.

This year, they’re planning to do the same.

Chief Chris Greeley says they have plenty of candy and treats that were donated from the community to give to anyone who wants it.

”It’s a fun thing to do. It’s a chance to interact with people that we maybe would not interact with normally and in a fun way. We’re giving them something, how can you lose right? The police show up, give you something, and say goodbye, and that’s the end of it. It’s a happy ending, so we’re excited about it,” Greeley said.

If you’d like to make sure you’re on the list of deliveries, you can call 843-5442

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift

Latest News

State officials broke ground with KVCAP for New Affordable Housing Project
State officials broke ground on New Affordable Housing Project in Skowhegan
Hopeful artwork coming to downtown Bangor.
Downtown Bangor set to get ‘Hopeful’ piece of artwork
Bangor Humane Society partnering with ASPCA, Quirk Subaru for adoption event this week
Bangor Humane Society hosting week-long adoption event
Scarin Aaron's Haunted Yard
Halloween display in Belgrade shows off creative side of the holiday