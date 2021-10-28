Holden Police Dept. hosting ‘Candy from a Cop’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is gearing up for their second Candy From a Cop event.

Last year, officers shifted their usual Halloween activities due to the pandemic and delivered candy to roughly 60 kids in the area.

This year, they’re planning to do the same.

Chief Chris Greeley says they have plenty of candy and treats that were donated from the community to give to anyone who wants it.

”It’s a fun thing to do. It’s a chance to interact with people that we maybe would not interact with normally and in a fun way. We’re giving them something, how can you lose right? The police show up, give you something, and say goodbye, and that’s the end of it. It’s a happy ending, so we’re excited about it,” Greeley said.

If you’d like to make sure you’re on the list of deliveries, you can call 843-5442

