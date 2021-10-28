Climate, labor activists call on Rep. Golden to take action on Build Back Better Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Labor and climate activists in the community are calling on Congressman Jared Golden to take action on the Build Back Better Act.

They gathered in Bangor Thursday to discuss the importance of reducing carbon pollution, creating good paying jobs, and boosting Maine’s economy.

The Build Back Better Act is still being debated in Congress and those at Thursday’s event say there’s no time to wait.

Former Maine lawmaker Jeff McCabe wants Congress to invest and create more jobs for Mainers.

”These are real jobs. These are jobs for our family members, our neighbors, and our friends. Real Maine people. From homecare workers to childcare providers, to maintenance workers, to electricians, to energy workers to engineers, to other in the building trades. The BBA will provide a lifeline for those seeking a pathway to the middle class while increasing local economic growth,” McCabe said.

McCabe says he wants there to be better opportunities for the next generation.

