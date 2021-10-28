Brewer Area Food Pantry asking for holiday food basket donations

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - With Thanksgiving less than a month away, preparations for the holiday season are in full swing in Brewer.

The Brewer Area Food Pantry is organizing a food drive tomorrow to gather donations for their holiday boxes. Those are given out every year around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It snowed on the day of the holiday food drive last year, resulting in fewer donations.

Food pantry assistant Rylie Hall is hoping for a better turnout this year. She says everyone deserves to have a nice meal around the holidays.

“It’s that time of the year when people are short on money anyway, just because it’s the holiday season,” Hall said Thursday. “We just try to make sure that the people that come to our food pantry are also supported in those meals.”

If you’d like to help out, you can drop off your donation Friday at the Hannaford on Wilson Street in Brewer. The food drive runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Items needed the most include gravy, stuffing mix, canned vegetables and fruit, spices, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and squash.

Don't forget about the food drive tomorrow. We appreciate any assistance provided to people during this coming holiday season. Posted by OHI Maine on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.