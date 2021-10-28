Breezy & Seasonable This Afternoon, Beautiful Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, a pleasant afternoon ahead albeit a breezy one. High pressure to our north will be building into the region giving us a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. The north/northeast wind will remain gusty with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible especially through early/mid-afternoon. The wind is expected gradually diminish as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping to the low to mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible.

Our Friday looks even better with high pressure in control. A beautiful day is expected with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-50s. Low pressure is forecast to move into New England Saturday. It looks like we’ll start the day on the dry side and may see some sunshine early but clouds will increase as the morning progresses with rain expected to arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rain will continue for the first half of Sunday then taper off during the afternoon as low pressure moves to our east. Upper-level energy over the area could still give us a few showers during the afternoon but overall it looks like the steadier rain moves out during the morning with drier weather expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild Sunday with high in the mid-50s to low 60s. Monday looks good as high pressure builds in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North/northeast wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible. Lows between 30°-35°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with rain developing late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.