Birch Bay Retirement Village to debut ‘Trail of Treats’ for Halloween

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor is hoping to start a new “Trail of Treats” tradition for trick-or-treaters on MDI this Halloween.

Residents will be handing out pre-packaged treats on a trail that winds around the Birch Bay Inn from decorated tables that are safely socially distanced along the way.

Trail of Treats is from 4:30 to 6 this Friday and is open to everyone in the community.

“We’ve all had to look at the way we hold events and be a little bit creative,” Said Birch Bay Marketing Director Susanne Hopkins. “And our staff is super creative and really enthusiastic. People are really putting a lot of effort into it. You know, we refused to cancel Halloween. We’re really looking forward to it.”

For more information on Friday’s Trail of Treats, email Susanne Hopkins at shopkins@birchbayvillage.us.

