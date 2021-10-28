Advertisement

Birch Bay Retirement Village to debut ‘Trail of Treats’ for Halloween

Trail of Treats is from 4:30 to 6 this Friday and is open to everyone in the community.
Trail of Treats is from 4:30 to 6 this Friday and is open to everyone in the community.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor is hoping to start a new “Trail of Treats” tradition for trick-or-treaters on MDI this Halloween.

Residents will be handing out pre-packaged treats on a trail that winds around the Birch Bay Inn from decorated tables that are safely socially distanced along the way.

“We’ve all had to look at the way we hold events and be a little bit creative,” Said Birch Bay Marketing Director Susanne Hopkins. “And our staff is super creative and really enthusiastic. People are really putting a lot of effort into it. You know, we refused to cancel Halloween. We’re really looking forward to it.”

For more information on Friday’s Trail of Treats, email Susanne Hopkins at shopkins@birchbayvillage.us.

