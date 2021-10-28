Advertisement

Benton man accused of killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing Thursday

Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing
Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law was denied bail at a hearing in Belfast Thursday afternoon.

67-year-old Glenn Brown has been in custody since he turned himself in to police last year.

His sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband, Richard Bowden, both 64, were shot to death in their home in Waldo last October.

The defense asked for surety bail of $800,000 and any restrictions the court deemed appropriate.

The state argued the crime was too serious and the risk of flight too great for bail to be an option.

Brown’s former employer took the stand and spoke of his reliability and trustworthiness.

After reviewing the evidence, the judge determined the seriousness of the crimes outweighed the positive testimony about the defendant’s character.

”In the exercise of the court’s discretion, as I must at this time, the court declines to set bail for this defendant at this time,” said Justice Robert Murray of Waldo County Superior Court. “The defendant will continue to be ordered to be held without bail pending next court appearance.”

Glenn Brown is scheduled to go to trial in April.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
Flashing lights graphic
Farmington man faces life in prison, 12 others accused in marijuana conspiracy
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift

Latest News

More development of Rock Row in Westbrook
Developers propose convention center outside Portland
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Fairfield
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converter in Fairfield, and getting caught in the act
Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will receive one dollar from every blizzard...
Miracle Treat Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Trail of Treats is from 4:30 to 6 this Friday and is open to everyone in the community.
Birch Bay Retirement Village to debut ‘Trail of Treats’ for Halloween