Benton man accused of killing his sister and brother-in-law denied bail at hearing Thursday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law was denied bail at a hearing in Belfast Thursday afternoon.

67-year-old Glenn Brown has been in custody since he turned himself in to police last year.

His sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband, Richard Bowden, both 64, were shot to death in their home in Waldo last October.

The defense asked for surety bail of $800,000 and any restrictions the court deemed appropriate.

The state argued the crime was too serious and the risk of flight too great for bail to be an option.

Brown’s former employer took the stand and spoke of his reliability and trustworthiness.

After reviewing the evidence, the judge determined the seriousness of the crimes outweighed the positive testimony about the defendant’s character.

”In the exercise of the court’s discretion, as I must at this time, the court declines to set bail for this defendant at this time,” said Justice Robert Murray of Waldo County Superior Court. “The defendant will continue to be ordered to be held without bail pending next court appearance.”

Glenn Brown is scheduled to go to trial in April.

