Bar Harbor man arrested in a 3-car crash that killed an Old Town man
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Ellsworth last month.
Ellsworth Police say 26-year-old Raquime Robinson is charged with aggravated driving to endanger.
They say Robinson was driving on Route 1A when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Robert Gallant.
A third vehicle was also involved.
Gallant died from his injuries a few days later.
Robinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail.
