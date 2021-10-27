Advertisement

Two Maine jails facing COVID-19 outbreaks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, there are 72 active COVID-19 cases at Aroostook County Jail.

That’s an increase of 58 cases since Saturday.

Shah says 60 inmates and 12 staff members are infected.

He adds the Maine CDC is working with the Department of Corrections and the jail to arrange for testing, and to ensure staff and residents have PPE.

Somerset County Jail is also experiencing a COVID outbreak.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster tells us 18 inmates and one staff member confined to one pod have tested positive.

