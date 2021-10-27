Advertisement

Three Maine schools cut ribbons on $100K fitness centers

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three Maine schools cut the ribbons on brand new fitness centers Wednesday morning...

All made possible by a national program started by Arnold Schwarzenegger!

In the 2000s Arnold and his pal Jake Steinfeld launched the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council as a way to get kids active.

Every year since 2012, with the help of corporate sponsorships, they gift 12 Don’t Quit Fitness Centers, working their way through the U.S.

Wednesday was Maine’s turn... Gorham Middle School went first, followed by Deer Isle Stonington Elementary School and SeDoMoCha School.

The kids actually got to start using them earlier this month, ahead of today’s on-line ceremony.

Schools in North Carolina, New Hampshire and Mississippi also cut ribbons on new centers Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
A northeast wind will continue to increase as we head into the night tonight with gusts...
Strong Nor’easter Will Bring Rain & Strong Wind To Parts Of Maine Thru Wednesday
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift

Latest News

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
28,007 Mainers are without power this morning.
Mainers dealing with power outages amid wind gusts
The team assembles robots that compete in global contests.
Brewer Robotics Team hosting fundraiser ahead of new season
CMP has hundreds of workers on standby for impending storm
CMP preparing for impending Tuesday night nor’easter