Three Maine schools cut ribbons on $100K fitness centers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three Maine schools cut the ribbons on brand new fitness centers Wednesday morning...

All made possible by a national program started by Arnold Schwarzenegger!

In the 2000s Arnold and his pal Jake Steinfeld launched the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council as a way to get kids active.

Every year since 2012, with the help of corporate sponsorships, they gift 12 Don’t Quit Fitness Centers, working their way through the U.S.

Wednesday was Maine’s turn... Gorham Middle School went first, followed by Deer Isle Stonington Elementary School and SeDoMoCha School.

The kids actually got to start using them earlier this month, ahead of today’s on-line ceremony.

Schools in North Carolina, New Hampshire and Mississippi also cut ribbons on new centers Wednesday.

