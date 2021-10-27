Strong Wind Continues Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will continue to spin just south of New England during the day today. As it does so, we’ll continue to see periods of rain moving across the state, mainly along the coast today. Rain is expected to taper to scattered showers later this afternoon and evening. The gusty north/northeast wind will continue today with the strongest winds being felt along the coastline where gusts to 40-50 MPH will be possible. Much of the rest of the state could see gusts reaching 30-35 MPH at times today. Scattered power outages are possible especially for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Lingering showers will taper off tonight as low pressure slowly pulls away from New England. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s for lows. The wind will diminish a bit tonight but we could still see gusts reaching 30-40 MPH especially along the coast.

High pressure will build in on Thursday bringing us some drier and brighter weather. With the strong storm off to our east and high pressure building into the area, we’ll still have a tight pressure gradient over Maine allowing for breezy conditions to continue. The northerly wind on Thursday could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday looks brighter with high pressure in control. Plan on partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs mainly in the 50s. Low pressure is forecast to move into New England Saturday bringing us another round of rain as we head into the weekend. At this point, it looks like the rain will move out Sunday morning allowing for drier conditions in time for trick-or-treating Sunday evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely for areas closer to the coast and just a few scattered showers possible inland. The rain will taper to scattered showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North/northeast wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and up to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Showers ending then partly to mostly cloudy. Northerly wind will diminish a bit to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH still possible. Overnight lows will range from 38°-45°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

