Nor’easter Will Still Bring Breezy Conditions Tonight Through Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The nor’easter will continue to move farther south and east away from New England. This means impacts from this system will be gradually diminishing.

Winds tonight are still expected to be on the breezy side. Gusts along the coast will be upwards of 40 mph and certainly not as significant as last night. Farther inland, winds will be much weaker with gusts in the mountains upwards of 20 mph.

Winds will not be as strong this evening, but some gusts along the coast could still get up to 40 mph. (WABI)

Rain chances will be confined along the coast through the early part of the evening. Most of the showers will clear out this evening and drier conditions can be expected for the rest of the week.

Thursday will still have a breeze as an area of high pressure eases in. This along with the strong storm system to our southeast will generate a pressure gradient producing the winds for most of Thursday. Northeast winds will average around 20-30 mph. Expect clouds in the morning followed by increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50s.

Friday will have mostly sunny skies and MUCH lighter winds. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Changes come by the weekend as another low pressure system moves in. This low will bring more rain to the region late Friday night through Sunday morning. Most of the rainfall is expected to fall on Saturday with some areas picking up over an inch of rainfall. It does look like conditions will dry up by Sunday afternoon in time for Trick or Treating.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will areas of rain along the coast. Still breezy as NE winds will be strongest along the coast with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 30s & low 40s.

THURSDAY: Still breezy as NNE winds will gust around 20-30 mph. Clouds in the morning will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers expected in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

