Advertisement

Nor’easter doesn’t stop Special Olympics torch run

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is where officers run a torch from one end of the state to the other between departments.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - not even a nor’easter can break a long-standing tradition for police officers here in maine.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is where officers run a torch from one end of the state to the other between departments.

Here you can see officers from the York Police Department.

The South Portland Interim Police Chief says all of the money raised is donated to Special Olympics.

”The athletes have unconditional love for the police officers. It’s a fun thing to do especially in this day and age when sometimes it wears on you as a person,” said James Digianvittorio, South Portland Interim Police Chief. “I’ve been doing policing for 38 years and Special Olympics is my outlet. It helps me get through the day.”

Maine has about 5,100 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who compete in Special Olympics.

Maine typically raises between $350,000 and $400,000 a year.

This year they’re hoping to raise $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths

Latest News

Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in the state
Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in Maine
Some Cherryfield residents say the renovation project would devastate the town financially.
Cherryfield School Board to vote on major renovation project
Aroostook County Jail and Somerset County Jail have 91 total positive cases.
Two Maine jails facing COVID-19 outbreaks
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated