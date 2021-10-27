Nor’easter doesn’t stop Special Olympics torch run

Maine (WMTW) - not even a nor’easter can break a long-standing tradition for police officers here in maine.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is where officers run a torch from one end of the state to the other between departments.

Here you can see officers from the York Police Department.

The South Portland Interim Police Chief says all of the money raised is donated to Special Olympics.

”The athletes have unconditional love for the police officers. It’s a fun thing to do especially in this day and age when sometimes it wears on you as a person,” said James Digianvittorio, South Portland Interim Police Chief. “I’ve been doing policing for 38 years and Special Olympics is my outlet. It helps me get through the day.”

Maine has about 5,100 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who compete in Special Olympics.

Maine typically raises between $350,000 and $400,000 a year.

This year they’re hoping to raise $250,000.

