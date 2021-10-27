Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 5 point 5 million dollars will help expand rural broadband in the state.

Senator Angus King who is co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus made the announcement Wednesday.

Officials say the money will be used to bring gigabit Internet to more than 16-hundred of Maine’s most rural households.

Senator King says he is grateful for all the hard work Pioneer Broadband has done to improve connectivity across our state.

