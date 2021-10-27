Advertisement

MRC trying to push sale of Hampden waste facility before winter months

MRC working to find new operator
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The company that was a frontrunner for buying the Hampden waste facility formerly known as Coastal Resources of Maine now has some more competition.

The Municipal Review Committee, which owns the land that facility is on, says Delta Thermo Energy has not secured the funds they need to purchase the facility.

In a quarterly meeting Wednesday in Orono, they disclosed that DTE no longer has exclusivity over the site.

They now have two new bidders who have completed applications.

The MRC says they’re still hopeful an agreement can be struck with DTE but wanted to include more potential buyers to help move the progress of the sale along.

They have concerns they will need to invest money to winterize the plant if they can’t find a buyer soon.

”It’s not our facility, but we own the land it sits on. So, of course, we don’t want to see the facility deteriorate or have anything happen to it. So, that’s the things we’re talking about is if we have to step in, what will that cost for us to step in and take care of it just to make sure there is a facility to reopen,” said Michael Carroll.

At the next MRC meeting in November, a virtual town hall, they will invite public comment regarding the progress of the sale.

