Advertisement

More than 75% of eligible Maine residents fully vaccinated

(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 75% of Maine’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. State data say Wednesday that about 70% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

That includes residents too young to get shots.

Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

There is still some geographic disparity in the state’s vaccination rates.

However, the state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country as a whole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
A northeast wind will continue to increase as we head into the night tonight with gusts...
Strong Nor’easter Will Bring Rain & Strong Wind To Parts Of Maine Thru Wednesday
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift

Latest News

Maine Schools awarded new fitness centers.
Three Maine schools cut ribbons on $100K fitness centers
Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths
28,007 Mainers are without power this morning.
Mainers dealing with power outages amid wind gusts