Many Mainers to get $275 checks from state beginning next month

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Hundreds of thousands of Mainers will begin receiving disaster relief payments from the state beginning in November.

The state estimates that 535,000 people who worked during the early days of the pandemic will receive a check for about $275.

The one-time payment is part of the state budget approved by the Maine Legislature earlier this year.

Individuals who had an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 in 2020, or $150,000 for joint filers, are eligible to receive the payment.

The state said checks will be issued automatically. Officials said about 100,000 checks will be mailed over a period of five to six weeks.

The payments will not be delivered by direct deposit.

Officials said state law prohibits the payments from being more than $300.

The final payment amount Mainers receive will be determined by dividing the $149.8 million provided for the payments by the number of eligible recipients.

Mainers do not need to fill out an application to receive the money.

