Maine seeing daily COVID vaccine demand rise

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More people in Maine are getting vaccinated... a lot more in fact.

State health officials report that they are doing more than 5200 vaccine doses a day.

That is one third higher than one week ago.

Of those, 65% of the shots are in the primary series - first or second doses.

Getting more people to get those initial doses has remained the focus for health officials.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says its unclear what the driving factor is - but offered this hypothesis.

“The picture on Delta has really become sharper and things like hospitalizations and deaths are starting to get folks off the fence,” he said Shah. “Others have suggested that it, as you noted, may be potentially related to mandates, current or future. I’m not sure to be totally candid with you.”

Shah added that they have seen an up tick in younger Mainers getting vaccinated, too.

Also, people in rural areas.

