Maine health officials take on vaccine hesitancy from parents after FDA panel approves vaccine for younger kids

Maine (WABI) - With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine getting an FDA advisory panel approval for kids 5 to 11 years old, health officials say they now must take on vaccine hesitancy from parents.

Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health says he experienced a fair amount of hesitancy from parents when the vaccine was approved for 12 to 17 year olds.

An argument he hears a lot is that kids are not as vulnerable to COVID, and they don’t want to risk them getting vaccinated.

He continues to say the vaccine is safe for kids of that age.

”I reviewed the data that got reviewed by the FDA advisory committee, and again, the data is pretty clear. These vaccines are incredibly safe, and they’re effective in preventing disease and keeping people between the ages of 5 and 11, so again, these are safe and effective vaccines,” said Jarvis.

He also likens kids getting the COVID vaccine to protect older populations, similar to older people getting vaccinated for something that largely affects kids such as whooping cough.

“It’s only been over the last number of years that we’ve been able to vaccinate against pertussis. And people say, but why? Whooping cough is not a disease of older people except what happens is that older people get infected with pertussis or whooping cough and then infect children, and then those children have severe conditions secondary to that. What we’re really talking about is the opposite here. So getting them vaccinated protects them, not only for their own health, but also for their socialization and keeps them in school,” said Jarvis.

As for vaccinating their adult staff, Northern Light says across their system, they had about 1,100 staff openings before the vaccine mandate.

Since the mandate, that number has risen to 1,700.

But they say the mandate is not the only reason for that change and mostly blame the cause on a general nationwide worker shortage.

