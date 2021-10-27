Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new Capitol Police Chief

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Public Safety has a new Capitol Police Chief.

He replaces the former chief who retired in January after a controversy over his social media posts.

Following a nationwide search, the Department of Public Safety is proud to bring on its newest addition to the Capitol Police force.

Matthew Clancy began his role as Chief of the Capitol Police on October 18.

Clancy, a native of Rockland, Massachusetts, was a frequent visitor to Maine.

It’s a place he’s now happy to call home.

On Wednesday, he was sworn in by Michael Sauschuck, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

The Bureau of Capitol Police is the backbone of safety and security for the State House.

“They’ll never know that there are watch persons on duty, 24/7, 365 days a year, watching the 55 some odd buildings that we have and making sure we’re good,” said Sauschuck.

“I found them to be personally, they’re good people. They get it. I think that is half the battle this day in age.”

Clancy has spent more than 35 years in law enforcement, 19 of those as a police chief.

He most recently served in Plympton, Massachusetts.

Before his interim position in Plympton, he served as the Chief of Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Clancy says he’s dedicated to the advancement of professional policing, which entails being accountable and transparent.

“That is key,” said Clancy. “A good part of this process will be to take a look at a lot of the process impulse, making sure we are in lockstep with best practices.”

Moving forward, he hopes to keep the State House a safe and inviting place for the people of Maine.

“We’ll be guardians of the democratic process. We’ll act with integrity and transparency. We’ll listen to the people we serve. We’ll be accountable. We’ll learn from our mistakes and we’ll always strive to improve, but above all, we’ll conduct our sworn duties and continue to conduct our sworn duties as professionals who openly display fairness, humility, and empathy for others,” said Clancy.

Clancy is also an Adjunct Professor at Bridgewater State University.

He also served for more than 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

