A little over 28,000 Mainers without power this morning amid wind gusts

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power and Central Maine Power are reporting 28,007 customers without power this morning as wind gusts reach nearly 40 mph in some areas.

Cumberland and York counties are the most affected.

Knox County is reporting 4,066, Waldo County has 2,888 and Kennebec County currently has 1,365 customers without power.

CMP warns everyone to not touch down power lines and to inform them if anyone sees them nearby.

