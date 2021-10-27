Advertisement

Halloween celebration includes inmate and giant chicken loose at assisted living center in Bangor

Everyone was wearing costumes, but the police officer? She's real.
Everyone was wearing costumes, but the police officer? She's real.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Some early Halloween treats - and tricks - arrived at a senior living facility in Bangor today.

Staff at the Phillips-Strickland House and Boyd Place paraded in costumes of all shapes and sizes, to the delight of all.

Some of the residents even got in on the costumed fun.

Phillips-Strickland House Executive Director Sheldon Brett was dressed as an escaped inmate.

He was surprised to find his staff had summoned Bangor Community Police Officer Liz Ashe to serve justice.

At last report the prisoner had escaped custody.

There was also talk of calling an animal control officer to deal with the giant chicken loose on the premises.

