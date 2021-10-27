Black Bears opening Hockey East season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears are going to Northeastern to drop the puck on the Hockey East season.

Weekend road series with Northeastern (WABI)

Head coach Ben Barr said his team needs to control the pace of the game with a high effort style.

“They’re extremely skilled. If we want to go up and down the ice with them and look for breakaways and 2 on 1′s, it’s going to be a long weekend. If we go and play an honest, compete effort attitude game, we’ll be fine. We’ll give ourselves a chance to win,” said Barr.

He added that the team’s depth needs to show up to compete on both Friday and Saturday nights. Both games in Boston start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.