Advertisement

620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths

This is the most recent data collected by the Maine CDC
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.
This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 7 more deaths of Mainers with COVID-19.

There are also 620 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.

9,228 new COVID vaccinations were given out.

Of those, 2,489 are booster shots.

68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

There are 86 new cases in Aroostook County, 53 in Somerset, 46 in Penobscot, 44 in Hancock, 43 in Kennebec, and 11 in Waldo.

At last check, there were 215 people in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of nine since Monday.

81 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
A northeast wind will continue to increase as we head into the night tonight with gusts...
Strong Nor’easter Will Bring Rain & Strong Wind To Parts Of Maine Thru Wednesday
No opening date for Sunday River has been set.
Maine ski resort sees first snow of season

Latest News

A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
The head of the state’s largest health care system applauded the work of his staff Tuesday, but...
Avoid emergency room if possible, CEO of MaineHealth sites COVID cases, capacity issues
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard
More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID