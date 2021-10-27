620 new coronavirus cases, seven new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 7 more deaths of Mainers with COVID-19.

There are also 620 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.

9,228 new COVID vaccinations were given out.

Of those, 2,489 are booster shots.

68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

There are 86 new cases in Aroostook County, 53 in Somerset, 46 in Penobscot, 44 in Hancock, 43 in Kennebec, and 11 in Waldo.

At last check, there were 215 people in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of nine since Monday.

81 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

