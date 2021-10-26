Advertisement

Woman randomly stabbed at IGA in Mars Hill last week now out of the hospital

Mars Hill IGA
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The woman who was randomly stabbed inside a grocery store in Aroostook County is now out of the hospital.

Police say 45-year-old Ramadan Muhammad stabbed the woman while she was shopping last week at the IGA in Mars Hill.

Muhammad is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Officials say he was arrested after the incident at his home in Blaine.

“The subject that we have under arrest has undergone arraignment, and we’re still in the process of trying to figure out what happened, why it happened, and go from there.”

If Muhammed is Indicted by a grand jury, his next court date will be in January in Presque Isle.

