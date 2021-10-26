Advertisement

Winthrop man accused of assaulting his 3-month old baby

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A father from Winthrop is accused of assaulting his 3-month-old baby to the point the child could be blind.

22-year-old Camren Breton was indicted by a grand jury last week for aggravated assault in connection with a case in July.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the baby also suffered a brain injury along with the potentially lost or limited sight.

No word on when Breton will be arraigned on the charges.

He was arrested in July and is out of jail on 1-thousand dollars bail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Maine Department of Health and Human Services to take new child protection steps
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Former Maine educator faces federal exploitation charges involving young student