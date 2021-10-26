Winthrop man accused of assaulting his 3-month old baby

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A father from Winthrop is accused of assaulting his 3-month-old baby to the point the child could be blind.

22-year-old Camren Breton was indicted by a grand jury last week for aggravated assault in connection with a case in July.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the baby also suffered a brain injury along with the potentially lost or limited sight.

No word on when Breton will be arraigned on the charges.

He was arrested in July and is out of jail on 1-thousand dollars bail.

