U.S. Postal Service preparing for holiday shipping demands

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Gearing up for the holiday rush.

The U.S. Postal Service says they don’t want a repeat of last year’s disaster, including late packages and not enough workers.

So - this year they’ve re-tooled the way to do business.

U.S. Postal Service has added 45 new facilities, 112 new mail sorting machines and 40,000 additional seasonal workers to handle more than 50-million packages - a day.

”People staying home,” said Plant Manager Michael Mitchell. “People working from home. So, the package volume has increase dramatically over the past year and a half.”

“We’ve learned a lesson from last holiday with the surge of packages that we received and we’re putting all of our assets and all of our people in place to ensure success this year and beyond the holiday,” said U.S. Postal Service Spokesperson Steve Doherty.

Expected volume is up 35% over last year.

People aren’t sending as many letters and cards, but they are ordering a lot online.

