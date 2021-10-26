Three injured in head-on crash in Searsport Monday afternoon

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Searsport sent three people to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 4pm on Route 1 near Anglers Restaurant.

Police say one of the two cars crossed the center line.

We’re told 74-year-old Ken Bailey and 66-year-old Deborah Bailey of California, and 34-year-old Ivan Reynolds of Rockport all had to be removed from their vehicles.

They were all taken to Waldo County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Baileys were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

State Police say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

