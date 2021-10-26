Advertisement

Three injured in head-on crash in Searsport Monday afternoon

Head on crash in Searsport
Head on crash in Searsport(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Searsport sent three people to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 4pm on Route 1 near Anglers Restaurant.

Police say one of the two cars crossed the center line.

We’re told 74-year-old Ken Bailey and 66-year-old Deborah Bailey of California, and 34-year-old Ivan Reynolds of Rockport all had to be removed from their vehicles.

They were all taken to Waldo County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Baileys were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

State Police say everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Vanna Smith,Aynslee Emery, and Evelyn and Claire Leahy- known as 'Four Girls With A Goal'-...
‘Four Girls With A Goal’ cut ribbon on new playground at Jonesboro Elementary
Mars Hill IGA
Woman randomly stabbed at IGA in Mars Hill last week now out of the hospital
Congressman Jared Golden is voicing his frustrations with Democratic leadership in the House of...
Golden calls for vote on Biden infrastructure bill in House
Strong Winds Tonight Through Wednesday