Strong Nor’easter Will Bring Rain & Gusty Wind to Parts of Maine Thru Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strengthening low pressure, south of New England, will approach the Southern New England Coastline as we head through the day today. At the same time, we have high pressure to our north that will act as a shield and protect the northern half of the state, keeping areas especially north of Greenville and Millinocket dry. The area of high pressure will also help to keep the worst impacts from this storm system across southern New England. Here in Maine, the northern edge of the storm will bring rain and a gusty northeast wind into the area beginning today and continuing through Wednesday. Plan on rain developing this morning into the afternoon with the steadiest rain falling over areas from Bangor south and west while areas north of Bangor see some scattered showers up to about Greenville and Millinocket. With the stronger storm to our south and high pressure to our north, the pressure gradient across Maine will tighten resulting in a gusty northeast breeze developing today. Expect wind out of the northeast increasing to 10-20 MPH today with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible especially along the coast. Temperatures will be a bit better today with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Rain will continue tonight with the steadiest rain again falling for areas closer to the coast. Rain could be heavy at times during the night. The wind will increase a bit more tonight too with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH along the coast. The strong winds along the coast look to be from the Midcoast southward to Kittery.

A gusty northeast wind will develop today with the strongest gusts expected overnight tonight into Wednesday. Highest gusts will be along the coast where gusts to 40-50 MPH are possible with lower gusts expected inland. Scattered power outages will be possible especially along the coast. (WABI)

A Wind Advisory is in effect from this evening through noontime Wednesday for the Midcoast south to Kittery due to the potential of wind gusts reaching 50 MPH and possibly even 55 MPH at times. Scattered power outages are possible. (WABI)

Low pressure will slowly pull away from the area later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rain will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday especially for areas closer to the coast before tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon then coming to an end Wednesday night. The wind will remain strong Wednesday especially during the morning then begin to diminish during the afternoon and evening. Gusts to 40-50 MPH will still be possible along the coast while inland areas see gusts up to 30-35 MPH possible. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rainfall will be concentrated over areas from Bangor south and west with the heaviest rainfall occurring over coastal locales through Wednesday evening. Rainfall will quickly taper off as you head north of Bangor. (WABI)

High pressure will build in on Thursday bringing us some drier and brighter weather. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday looks brighter with high pressure in control. Plan on partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs mainly in the 50s. Low pressure is forecast to move into New England Friday night into Saturday bringing us another round of rain as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, driest and brightest north of Greenville and Millinocket. Scattered showers likely north of Bangor with steadier rain expected from Bangor south and west. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Breezy with a northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH inland and up to 40 MPH along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain likely for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket, steadiest closer to the coast. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows between 37°-46°. Northeast wind 10-30 MPH, strongest along the coast. Gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and up to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely during the morning and early afternoon especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. The rain will taper to scattered showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northeast wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and up to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

