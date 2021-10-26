State officials broke ground on New Affordable Housing Project in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI)- “There’s a huge demand for affordable housing, but not enough supply but Skowhegan’s project shows that Maine is not backing down to these challenges. In fact, we’re tackling these issues head on,” said Speaker Ryan Fecteau.

The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program met with Gov. Janet Mills and Speaker Ryan Fecteau for the ground breaking on the Mary Street Apartments Project Tuesday morning in Skowhegan.

The project will provide 40 new affordable housing units for local families.

“This is the first big project using that tax credit and we’re delighted to be here on the groundbreaking,” said Gov. Mills

This is among the first projects in the state to move forward as a result of LD 1645, “An Act to Create Affordable Workforce and Senior Housing and Preserve Affordable Rural Housing” sponsored by Fecteau and signed into law last year by Gov. Mills.

The legislation increased the rate of new affordable housing production with the Maine Affordable Housing tax credit program making it the single largest state investment in housing in Maine’s history.

“A home is more than brick and beams. It’s a place where you lay your head at night, where you raise your kids, where you get ready for work and pay your bills. Now, as a result of this historic tax credit program, the largest investment in housing in Maine’s history, 40 more families in the Skowhegan area will have a safe, affordable place to call home,” said Gov. Mills.

Gov. Mills and Speaker Fecteau announced that Maine Housing gained an additional $38.6 million in funding from low interest rates from refinance bonds.

The Maine “Job’s & Recovery Plan” also invested another $60 million for expanding affordable housing options for Maine workers and their families.

Following the ceremony, the public was invited to to tour the site that includes the hospital of the former Maine State Reformatory for women, originally built in 1937 by the Works Progress Administration as a part of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal Program.

“Our taxpayers will benefit as this facility is added to our tax base and will take advantage of the first housing TIF in Skowhegan, which will reduce our county tax burden and increase our municipal revenue sharing,” said Skowhegan Town Manager Christine Almand.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.