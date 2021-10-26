Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana