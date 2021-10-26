Nor’easter Brings Strong Winds & Rain To Coastal Locations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nor’easter continues to move into southern New England with the center of the low stalling out off the coast of Cape Cod and Rhode Island. Greatest impacts from this storm will be across southern New England. Impacts from this system will be felt here in Maine especially for coastal locations. Outer rain bands will be spinning into southern & coastal locations this evening with the best chance of rain staying from I-95 towards the coast. Some locations along the coast could see upwards of 1.5″ of rain whereas the farther inland, totals taper off quickly. Areas across the north will be protected by a high pressure system which will keep them dry and keep winds less significant.

Highest impacts along the coast. 50+ mph wind gusts along with power outages will be likely. (WABI)

Winds are expected to increase this evening. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for coast communities as northeast winds for these locations could gust 40-50 mph. This will result in downed tree limbs along with power outages possible. Similar to the rain, wind gusts the farther inland you go will not be as significant. Areas along the Interstate will have gusts upwards of 40 mph, whereas spots north Dover-Foxcroft will have gusts around 20-25 mph. Strongest winds are still expected tonight into the first half of Wednesday.

Strongest wind gusts expected along the coast and winds will be lighter farther inland. (WABI)

Wind Advisory for coastal areas as northeast winds could gusts close to 50 mph. (WABI)

By Wednesday afternoon the low will move out into the Atlantic and winds will gradually die down and rain showers should clear out. Spots over the north could even see some afternoon sunshine. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 50s.

Thursday & Friday will have mostly sunny skies and MUCH lighter winds. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Changes come by the weekend as another low pressure system moves in. This low will bring more rain to the region on Saturday into Sunday morning. It does look like conditions will dry up by Sunday afternoon in time for Trick or Treating.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will areas of rain along the coast. Winds will pick up out of the northeast gusting anywhere from 20-50 mph with the strongest winds along the coast. Lows will be staying in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues into the morning along with strong winds especially near the coast. Gusts could be around 50 mph. Winds will back off by the afternoon and skies will stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers expected in the morning. Drying out by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

