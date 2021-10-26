Advertisement

MCI girls soccer hoping to cap off undefeated season

MCI opened the state tournament with a 5-0 win over Piscataquis, and will now host Mattanawcook at Thomas College on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The MCI girls soccer team is hoping to cap off an undefeated season with a Class C State Championship.

The players have built a defensive force with their effort, and they said that style can translate to the postseason.

“They improved immensely throughout the entire season to where I touched the ball maybe twice, and there were some games where I don’t think I touched it at all,” said Samantha Martin, senior goalkeeper.

“We’ve put in the practice. We’re a strong and skilled team. I think now it’s mostly about effort, and I think we have a lot of that,” said Jamie Simeone, senior center forward.

The Huskies said they’re ready to prove that their undefeated run can last against the best competition they’ll see during the state bracket.

“We’re really excited to be out here and be able to everyone we’ve got it and are able to take those steps forward,” said Danielle Dow, senior left back.

“Even during the summer we’ve been working and working at it. We came in with the mindset that we could do it, and winning the games has been proving it to ourselves,” said Alyssa Ardry, junior right midfielder.

MCI opened the state tournament with a 5-0 win over Piscataquis, and will now host Mattanawcook at Thomas College on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

