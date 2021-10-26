Maine using lottery to give out new scallop licenses

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine fishing regulators are collecting applications for the state lottery that gives out scallop harvesting licenses.

Sea scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in the state.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it will accept applications through Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The state plans to give out eight licenses for drag boat fishermen and a half dozen for divers.

The Maine scallop fishery has been stable in recent years, with fishermen harvesting more than 400,000 pounds of scallops in every year since 2013.

