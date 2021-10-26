Advertisement

Maine ski resort sees first snow of season

No opening date for Sunday River has been set.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - Sunday River saw its first snow of the season on Monday.

While much of Maine saw rain showers, it was cold enough in the higher elevations of western Maine for a little snow to fall.

The resort saw a good coating of snow.

Resort officials said they will begin making snow as soon as there are sustained cold temperatures overnight.

Sunday River tested its snowmaking equipment earlier this month.

