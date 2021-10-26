Maine Department of Health and Human Services to take new child protection steps

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it will make changes to improve child safety protection in the state.

Changes include working more closely with hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

The announcement came a few days after Casey Family Services recommended that the Maine DHHS establish joint protocols with law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare staff in suspected cases of neglect or abuse.

Other actions DHHS said it was taking include evaluating standby and after-hours staffing and increasing engagement with parents.

“These actions, supported by the expert and thorough review of Casey Family Programs, strengthen collaboration among partners who can help keep children safe and advance our work to improve the child welfare system now and over the long term,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement.

Casey Family Services had been tasked with investigating the deaths of five children in June.

DHHS said the five children, who were all four years or younger, died from accidents or serious injuries.

The deaths occurred on June 1 in Brewer, on June 6 in Old Town, on June 17 in Temple, on June 20 in Stockton Springs, and on June 24 in Windham.

