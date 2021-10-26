Advertisement

Golden calls for vote on Biden infrastructure bill in House

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden is voicing his frustrations with Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives.

It comes as a vote on an President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill is yet to make it to the floor.

Golden told TV5 Tuesday afternoon that after passing in the Senate months ago, many felt the legislation would be a slam dunk for approval in the House.

However, he says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has held things up unnecessarily.

Golden says that’s taking a bipartisan effort into partisan territory.

“We should have voted on this in August, we should have voted on this in September, yet again another deadline in October and I think, you know where I’m personally at is, you know, an opinion shared by the majority of my constituents which is let’s just vote on the infrastructure bill,” said Golden. “Let’s get that money out to the states, so that they can line up some really important infrastructure projects, next year.”

Golden says that for Maine, this bill has $1.3 billion for highways and roads, $225 million for bridges, $100 million for broadband and $390 million for lead pipe replacement, among many other areas.

