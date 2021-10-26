Advertisement

Drunken driver nearly hits Maine officer, police say

Police said they posted the video to remind Mainers of the state’s move over law.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - A very close call for a York police officer and a tow truck driver.

During a recent traffic stop for an illegally attached license plate, the officer and tow truck driver were preparing to tow the vehicle when they were nearly hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Video shows the car narrowly missing the officer after the tow truck driver warns him.

The driver of the car that nearly hit the officer was arrested for operating under the influence and was fined $326.

Police said they posted the video to remind Mainers of the state’s move over law.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
Belfast police recover body found in water near footbridge
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths
No opening date for Sunday River has been set.
Maine ski resort sees first snow of season
Sea scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in the state.
Maine using lottery to give out new scallop licenses
Susan Robertson was already the Acting City Manager.
Augusta appoints first female city manager