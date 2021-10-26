Dog with food allergies searches for new home after one year at Old Town Animal Orphanage

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Animal Orphanage says they have a good adoption rate with almost all of their animals, but one dog has been with them now for an entire year.

Cassius is a five to eight year old pit bull weighing 80 pounds.

Staff describe him as excitable and happy. He loves stuffed toys and laying in laps.

He has some food allergies and needs to be in a home as the only pet, with no small children.

These restrictions as well as being a larger, less popular breed, have meant Cassius hasn’t found a home yet.

Old Town Animal Orphanage Manager Erick Chambers says he hopes people will come and meet Cassius.

”Having a meet and greet a couple of times before deciding on a dog like Cass...because he is a big guy...is definitely a good idea. So we’re hoping we can get a couple people to come up and meet him and fall in love with him. So they can give us a call here at the shelter at 827-8777 or stop by during business hours at 71 airport road in Old Town.”

You can also follow the Old Town Animal Shelter on Facebook to see what animals are up for adoption.

