CMP preparing for impending Tuesday night nor’easter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CMP says it is ready for the storm, with hundreds of workers on standby.

The company telling us they have 200 line workers and 200 contractors ready to go in case your power goes out.

There is also a chance trees could be torn down- with winds expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday night in some areas.

The hardest hit area will likely be on the coast, so CMP officials say they will be positioning people in that direction.

”We want folks to know that while we are out there restoring power as quickly as we can, we need to do it safely and in these windy conditions we need to make sure our line workers are safe, our contractors are safe and most of all that our customers are safe,” said CMP Communications Manager Catharine Hartnett.

And a reminder for you- always stay away from any down power lines and call CMP if they are in your area.

