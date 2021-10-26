Advertisement

CMP preparing for impending Tuesday night nor’easter

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CMP says it is ready for the storm, with hundreds of workers on standby.

The company telling us they have 200 line workers and 200 contractors ready to go in case your power goes out.

There is also a chance trees could be torn down- with winds expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday night in some areas.

The hardest hit area will likely be on the coast, so CMP officials say they will be positioning people in that direction.

”We want folks to know that while we are out there restoring power as quickly as we can, we need to do it safely and in these windy conditions we need to make sure our line workers are safe, our contractors are safe and most of all that our customers are safe,” said CMP Communications Manager Catharine Hartnett.

And a reminder for you- always stay away from any down power lines and call CMP if they are in your area.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
UPDATE: The body found near the Belfast Footbridge identified as Joy MacDonald
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service gearing up for holiday rush
U.S. Postal Service preparing for holiday shipping demands
Bicycle outside of hotel in Augusta
Some Mainers living in hotels scramble as policies shift
Vanna Smith,Aynslee Emery, and Evelyn and Claire Leahy- known as 'Four Girls With A Goal'-...
‘Four Girls With A Goal’ cut ribbon on new playground at Jonesboro Elementary
Mars Hill IGA
Woman randomly stabbed at IGA in Mars Hill last week now out of the hospital