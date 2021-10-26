Advertisement

Black Bears turn to Rhode Island

UMaine is coming off its seventh-straight win over Albany
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear football is coming off its seventh-straight win over Albany as the team prepares now for a trip to Rhode Island.

The defense saw a third down turnaround against the Great Danes, allowing them to only convert two of 14 chances.

“It’s repetition in practice, understanding what the other team is trying to do, formations, and communication. It’s a lot of things, but it always starts at the base level of execution, technique, and fundamentals. It grows from there. The question always comes up ‘how do you get takeaways?’ Takeaways come from doing your job first and then making plays on the ball,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

Another bright spot was blocking tight end Steve Petrick scoring his first touchdown as a Black Bear. It was a welcome sight given his work ethic in other areas of the game.

“Things that you don’t really expect to happen, happen. All these games you wonder if you’re going to have an opportunity, and things happen out of nowhere. It’s the best feeling,” said Petrick, grad student.

“Steve is playing a lot because of what he’s doing on the field. We try to put our best 11 players out there. If Steve’s going to continue to make plays like that, we’re going to put him out there. The guys love him, and it was really cool to see that reaction,” said Charlton.

Saturday’s date with the Rams is scheduled for 1 p.m.

