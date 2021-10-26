Bangor City Council votes to ban sale of flavored tobacco in city

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council has voted 7-1 to pass an ordinance that bans the sale, display, marketing and advertising of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Bangor becomes the first municipality in Maine to pass such an ordinance.

The ban does not restrict the use of flavored tobacco. Instead, it applies to all retailers in Bangor.

After a first warning, penalties will include a first fine of up to $100 and later fines that scale up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses in a 24-month window.

The Council took extensive public comment at tonight’s meeting inside a packed council chambers and over Zoom.

Those in support said flavored tobacco targets children and marginalized groups and this will be beneficial for public health, while those against argued that this won’t stop users from going to other towns, and unfairly targets Bangor businesses.

”I think we’re talking short-term community economics on one hand, in longer-term public health and community cost on the other,” said Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague. “It’s the here-and-now on what happens with sales, it’s the long-term implications on what happens to the health of kids.”

“As a mother here, as a parent, as an adult, as a community member who loves this community, yes I know there will be repercussions economics, sadly,” said Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor. “But I will vote yes on this because I love my children. And as much as I love my children, I love their friends.”

The ordinance was previously recommended to pass 5-0 by both the Government Operations Committee and the Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights.

It will go into effect on June 1, 2022. That date was voted in as an amendment to take place after the next state legislative meeting on the issue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.