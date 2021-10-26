Avoid emergency room if possible, CEO of MaineHealth sites COVID cases, capacity issues

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The head of the state’s largest health care system applauded the work of his staff Tuesday, but also told reporters they are burning out as hospitals battle capacity issues on a daily basis.

MaineHealth CEO Andy Mueller says they expect to lose two percent or less of their overall staffing to the coronavirus vaccine mandate that goes into effect Friday.

That’s about 350-400 people.

He says the real issue is a workforce shortage that was there pre-pandemic.

They have about 10% of their positions open.

A lack of people, on top of the COVID cases coming in each day are compounding issues.

That’s especially true in their emergency departments.

Mueller says if you can avoid a trip to the ER, please do so.

“Our emergency departments are just full right now with all of patients with acute and real emergent needs,” he explained. “They’re also full of patients with real significant behavioral health needs, which in many ways has diminished our capacity to care for more. So, you should start with your primary care physician if at all possible. If you don’t have access to your primary care physician, then urgent care or walk-in clinic would be a great option unless you have a truly emergent need. So, if you can safely avoid coming to our emergency department, if that’s the right thing to do in the moment.”

Hospitals are also backing off non-emergency procedures, like planned knee or hip replacements.

Maine Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer said Tuesday they have a backlog of 1,500 such surgeries right now.

