885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - The latest data shows 25 more people died with COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says 7 of those deaths were reported Monday, including a resident of Cumberland County, a resident of Kennebec County, two residents of Oxford County, two residents of Penobscot County, and a resident of York County. Three were women and four were men. One was between 30 and 39 years old; one was between 50 and 59 years old; one was between 60 and 69 years old; two were between 70 and 79 years old; and two were age 80 or older. Maine CDC expresses condolences to their loved ones and communities.

Seven-day PCR positivity rate = 5.28

Latest case numbers and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

There are also 885 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.

6,183 new COVID vaccinations were given out according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1m673 are booster shots.

67.69% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

There are 90 new cases in Penobscot County.

84 in Kennebec, 75 in Somerset, 42 in Waldo and 28 in Hancock counties.

At last check, there were 223 people in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20 people since the day before.

81 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

