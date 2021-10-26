Advertisement

885 new coronarivus cases, 25 recorded additional deaths

Figures represent data collected by the Maine CDC since Saturday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The latest data shows 25 more people died with COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says 7 of those deaths were reported Monday, including a resident of Cumberland County, a resident of Kennebec County, two residents of Oxford County, two residents of Penobscot County, and a resident of York County. Three were women and four were men. One was between 30 and 39 years old; one was between 50 and 59 years old; one was between 60 and 69 years old; two were between 70 and 79 years old; and two were age 80 or older. Maine CDC expresses condolences to their loved ones and communities.

Seven-day PCR positivity rate = 5.28

Latest case numbers and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest case numbers and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

There are also 885 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday.

6,183 new COVID vaccinations were given out according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1m673 are booster shots.

67.69% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

There are 90 new cases in Penobscot County.

84 in Kennebec, 75 in Somerset, 42 in Waldo and 28 in Hancock counties.

At last check, there were 223 people in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20 people since the day before.

81 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest cases and vaccination rates of COVID-19 for Maine
4,000 new coronavirus vaccines administered
HNN File
Belfast police recover body found in water near footbridge
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police said they posted the video to remind Mainers of the state’s move over law.
Drunken driver nearly hits Maine officer, police say
No opening date for Sunday River has been set.
Maine ski resort sees first snow of season
Sea scallops are one of the most valuable marine resources in the state.
Maine using lottery to give out new scallop licenses
Susan Robertson was already the Acting City Manager.
Augusta appoints first female city manager