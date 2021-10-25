Advertisement

Winslow carrying unbeaten streak into state playoffs

The Black Raiders opened the postseason with a 10-0 win over Caribou
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow boys soccer team is rolling into postseason play.

The Black Raiders finished with a school-record goal differential of 78-1, and a 24-match unbeaten streak going into the playoffs. The team discussed the behind-the-scenes effort that made this year possible.

“Our coaches do a really god job of working us all summer and being there. The scouting team has gotten us ready to play games. They put in a lot of work to help us win games,” said Kristopher Loubier, senior center back

The Black Raiders have been a buzz-saw against the opposition for quite some time now, but they haven’t been able to test themselves in a State Tournament. It’s an opportunity they don’t plan to waste.

“Well, even in the past couple years we’ve had a significant winning record. Last year we went undefeated as well, but with COVID and all we didn’t have a chance to see what we could do in playoffs. Without losing many players, we came into this season expecting to do pretty well,” said Zackery St. Pierre, senior center back.

Winslow’s going to face Belfast at home in the State Class B North Quarterfinals this week. The Black Raiders opened the postseason with a 10-0 win over Caribou.

