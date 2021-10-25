A Wet & Breezy Start To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley today while strong high pressure sits to the across Ontario and extending into Northern Maine. As low pressure approaches, clouds will continue to push northward across the state with skies averaging partly to mostly cloudy across the north today and mostly cloudy elsewhere. Rain associated with the low will spread north and east into Maine this morning and continue through the afternoon hours. The steadiest of the rain will fall over areas south and west of Bangor with scattered showers expected elsewhere, mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket. High pressure will keep things dry for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket. High temperatures will be on the cool side today with thermometers only reaching the 40s to near 50° due to the cloud cover and rainfall expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for some scattered showers after midnight especially for areas south and west of Bangor. Nighttime lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Low pressure over the Ohio Valley will transfer its energy to a new storm developing along the Carolina Coastline tonight. This new storm will strengthen as it travels northward toward Southern New England Tuesday morning. This will bring more rain and some gusty wind to Maine Tuesday with the steadiest rain falling over areas closer to the coast and across southern locales while high pressure hangs out to our north, keeping areas of Greenville to Millinocket northward dry. With the stronger storm to our south and high pressure to our north, the pressure gradient across Maine will tighten resulting in a gusty north/northeast breeze Tuesday. Expect the strongest gusts along the coast where gusts to 40 MPH will be possible. Gusts to 30 MPH will be possible over inland areas while gusts to only around 20 MPH possible over northern locales. Temperatures will be a bit better Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Low pressure will start to pull to our east on Wednesday. Morning showers/rain will taper off with drier weather expected as we head into the afternoon and evening. The gusty breeze will diminish as well. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. High pressure will bring us some beautiful fall weather on Thursday and Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for most spots. More rain is forecast to move into the area as we head into the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, driest and brightest north of Greenville and Millinocket. Scattered showers likely elsewhere with the steadiest rain falling south and west of Bangor. Cool with highs only between 42°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight especially Bangor south and west. Lows between 38°-45°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, driest and brightest north of Greenville and Millinocket. Showers likely for areas mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Breezy with a north/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH inland and up to 40 MPH along the coast.

Wednesday: Morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

