UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System will mail out letters this week informing more than 200 students they’re being withdrawn from classes for failure to get vaccinated or to agree to tests.

The students missed the Friday deadline for confirming vaccination status or requesting an exemption.

Spokesperson Dan Demeritt said the number is actually lower because about half of them are no longer active students.

He said the university is willing to work with the remaining 100 or so students if they reach out.

