A Survivor’s Story- Part Two

Maine (WABI) - According to the latest report, domestic violence incidents account for about 43% of all homicides in Maine.

Amanda Miclon nearly became one of those statistics.

Amanda Miclon still suffers the effects of a vicious assault she says happened at the hands of her then boyfriend 4 years ago. This past March, she was hospitalized with a stroke due to those injuries.

But Amanda says what happened after the attack also left her with permanent scars.

“I was not going to press charges,” says Amanda Miclon. “I just wanted to be done with him. And I surely didn’t want anyone to know about it.”

But Amanda says she changed her mind after receiving support from the domestic violence advocacy group, Through These Doors as well as Falmouth Police. Her former boyfriend was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

At first, Amanda says he denied touching her.

“Then he tried to say that I had done it to myself,” she recalls. “Finally he said I was putting on my boots to leave and I didn’t have time to tie my shoe lacings so I tripped over my shoe lacings and landed on top of him.”

As Amanda prepared for trial, her health became a concern. Diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, she required intensive physical therapy. Epilepsy caused by the attack left Amanda with grand mal seizures, resistant to medication. Prosecutors warned the case could last another year or two.

“And then they started putting in friends and family,” she says. “And that’s when it got tough for me.”

Instead, the state offered a deferred disposition for just the assault charge.

“A deferred sentence is when somebody pleads guilty,” explains Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck. “And they go into an agreement and if they violate the conditions of that agreement then the state has the ability to file a motion to terminate and request the guilty plea be entered.”

According to Sahrbeck, if the defendant violated his differed disposition within one year, he would be sentenced to 60 days in jail. If he made it through, the defendant could instead plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless conduct. Sahrbeck says Amanda was involved in discussions regarding the agreement.

“I’m thinking- there’s no way he can be on the straight and narrow,” she says.

In May of 2018, more than a year after the attack, Amanda’s former boyfriend pleaded guilty to assault as part of the deferred disposition agreement. Amanda was present.

“I had very few things to say but I wanted to make sure that he knew I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she says. “I just said- at this point, I need to be done with it in order to move on.”

Amanda’s former boyfriend was already under the supervision of Maine Pretrial Services as part of his bail. That contract was supposed to continue under the deferred disposition. But according to Amanda and prosecutors, he called Maine Pretrial and told them he no longer needed them,

“And Maine Pretrial took his word for it,” says Amanda.

In May of 2019, Sahrbeck himself, became involved in the case. The state immediately filed a motion to terminate the deferred agreement and impose the 60-day sentence.

“I had the individual from Maine Pretrial services testify,” says Sahrbeck. “And he testified consistent with what we believed.”

But instead, the judge extended the agreement for another year. During that time, the defendant reportedly broke the rules two more times. and two more times, a judge rejected the state’s requests.

“I’ve not seen a case where we filed three different motions to terminate and all of which were denied by the court,” says Sahrbeck.

In August of this year, Amanda’s former boyfriend was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to assault after the court determined he complied with the terms of his deferred disposition. He was convicted of reckless conduct and violating a condition of release. He served a total of 30 days in jail.

“Speaking for the state of Maine and as a prosecutor, you really try to be a voice for the victims involved,” says Sahrbeck. “And I think in this situation, it’s very unfortunate to see what’s happened with Amanda.”

A life sentence is how Amanda describes her outcome to this case. She says she was unable to eat solid foods for four months after the attack. She had to relearn simple tasks like brushing her teeth. This is part of her victim statement at the differed sentencing-

“My closure will come from being here, using my voice, speaking to others that don’t have theirs yet or don’t have a second chance at life like I do.”

“I really hope that she feels like she was heard by us,” says Sahrbeck. “I know she probably has mixed feelings about that. To just hear the hope that she had during that plea with hoping this would bring her closure and knowing that it hasn’t, it’s upsetting.”

We spoke with Amanda’s former boyfriend. Justin Hamilton provided this statement to WABI-

“I want to start off by saying this incident has been an absolute nightmare for me mentally and physically. Having been falsely accused of a crime that I didn’t commit all due to the malicious lies and deception of Amanda’s numerous stories! Her relentless, revengeful attackin me has been absolutely disgusting to say the least! Throughout this whole ordeal she has stalked me through social media trying to disrupt past and present personal relationships as well as family relationships through phone contact and email. She has made countless malicious accusations with no supporting evidence trying to disrupt my relationships with maine pre trial. She has continued to make up more lies in an attempt to drag this case on and persuade the judge to change there verdict.

This case has opens my eyes as to how bias the judicial system is and people are when it come to domestic violence. In this instance I was considered “guilty until proven innocent” which isn’t what the law states. A short time after the incident with Amanda before the investigation really began Lt. Kilbride of the Falmouth police dept. told me over the phone that he knew I was guilty and I would pay for it in court.

It sickens me that even with all the presenting evidence and facts throughout the case history people did not take the time to actually understand the fact and realize what Amanda was truly doing. She was Just trying to get revenge! She could not accept the fact of me breaking off our relationship.

Thankfully and most importantly the state prosecutors and judges were not bias after the evidence presented itself. Amanda’s numerous and conflicting testimonies were full of inconsistencies and credibility because she simply couldn’t keep track of the lies period.

At the end of the day you must realize that the state went from two counts of felony assault to misdemeanor reckless conduct with no mention of an assault! Simply because it didn’t happen. It definitely wasn’t because I went in front of the judge countless times and made all sorts of ridiculous accusations about Amanda and lied to whoever would listen. I never once got to tell my story.. It’s all due to the facts and Amanda’s credibility.

I don’t believe this is a story to find the truth so much as another attempt at being bias and making me out to be a monster. That being said a request you do not use any photo of me for your story. Though after reading this I hope it gives you and others an accurate description of what she is capable of and has done to me. I can assure you it’s not what she led you to believe and the two previous relationships she has had before me will capitalize on that. I hope you will make the right decision by informing people that domestic violence isn’t just man beating woman, it goes much further. Woman do beat men. Women and Men use sit as a way to get revenge, as in my case.”

Jonathan Sahrbeck says since becoming district attorney, he has added another prosecutor to their Domestic Violence unit, He also says their office is making sure they are speaking with Maine Pretrial Services prior to any agreement for a pretrial disposition to know what the expecatations for supervision are.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is help right now.

The statewide domestic abuse helpline is 1-866-834-HELP. That is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also log onto the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

