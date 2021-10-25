A Survivor’s Story- Part One

Maine (WABI) - In Maine, a domestic violence assault is reported to law enforcement every 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Joy Hollowell begins a special report on one woman’s story of survival as well as her search for justice.

The crime took place inside the home Amanda Miclon shared with her then boyfriend in Falmouth.

The case wrapped up this past August, four years after the assault took place.

We do want to warn you that some of the topics in this report may be inappropriate for young children to hear.

=====

Amanda Miclon says during the more than five years she and her former boyfriend dated, he was abusive to her both physically and emotionally. In august of 2017, she decided enough was enough.

“At that point, I had kind of been more assertive with him,” she says. “The plan had been in action to leave him.”

When Amanda told him she was leaving, she was caught off guard by his unusually calm reaction.

“He walked out the door,” she remembers, “I just started getting a weird feeling in my stomach like- it just doesn’t make sense, why was he so easy going about it?”

Later that night, Amanda returned home from visiting a friend.

“And he started yelling and screaming in my face.”

She walked into the kitchen and says her boyfriend followed her.

“He knocked me down,” she recalls, her voice cracking, “He placed his knees into my thighs, he pressed me down on my shoulders and he told me I had two choices- I was either going to go downstairs and I was going to hang myself or he was going to kill me.”

Then Amanda says, he began strangling her.

“With my hoodie at first,” she remembers. “He just wrapped it around and around my neck until I went unconscious. When I came back to, he was still there over me. And he kept saying- you made the worst decision of your life.”

Amanda says she tried pushing him away.

“And he head butted me so hard in the face, I could just feel the blood just rushing down my face,” she says.

According to Amanda, he then began strangling her with his hands.

“I could literally at first feel how hard the pressure was around my neck,” she says. “I remember thinking- is there really even air coming out anywhere? When I came to, I remember he was so sweaty and slouched over. Disoriented almost. I mean he was physically exhausted.”

At some point, Amanda was able to get away. She says she made a run for the front door.

“And he dragged me back. And I hit my head on the coffee table. I grabbed one of the kitchen chairs thinking I could hold it up against myself. Instead he took the chair and broke it over me. He just kept saying- I’m gonna kill you. You’re not getting out of here.”

Amanda says she could tell he was getting more and more exhausted.

“And I thought if I can keep going,” she pauses, “if I can keep going just a little bit more.”

She made it to the door again, and again he grabbed her and threw her on the table.

“It just seemed to go on and on.”

Finally, Amanda says she mustered enough strength to stand up.

“And I said- get the f--- out. You f------ broke my nose,” she recalls. “I don’t know to this day why that was what I decided to say.”

But it was enough.

“He flipped a switch,” she says. “He grabbed a pile of paperwork that was on the table. And he says- OK, I’ll see you later. And he walked out the door.”

======

Amanda suffered irreversible health issues due to the attack.

Her former boyfriend was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Yet, he would only serve 30 days for his crimes.

Find out why in part two of my special report.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is help right now.

The statewide domestic abuse helpline is 1-866-834-HELP. That is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.